36 labs to be set up in Russia by 2030 to study bioagents

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Thirty-six laboratories will be set up in Russia to research biological agents by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Sunday.

"What is very important is to establish new state-of-the-art laboratories to study biological agents. It is planned to set up 36 such laboratories by 2030," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Golikova, it takes some four days to develop a testing system to identify an infection once it is detected and it will take four months to develop a vaccine. "By 2024, it is planned to organize 240 border checkpoints with special equipment to carry out express diagnostic to understand and identify threats," she added.