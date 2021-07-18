Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 60% - expert

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The level of herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Russia has reached 60%, Areg Totolyan, director of the St. Petersburg-based Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Sunday.

"We have reached a level of around 60% nationwide. But this is not enough to relax. This level makes it possible to control the process," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the expert, herd immunity of 90% can only stop the epidemic.

To date, 5,958,133 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,341,231 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 148,419 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.