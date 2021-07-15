Russia has enough of its own vaccines, with regular deliveries to regions, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus vaccines are being supplied to Russian regions regularly, and citizens have the opportunity to choose among four jabs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"We have enough of our own vaccines. We have four vaccines of our own, isn’t this the possibility to choose?" he specified in response to a question on foreign vaccines potentially entering the Russian market. The Kremlin representative added that the deliveries of the jabs to the regions are regular.

"Sometimes they may be inaccessible but overall the supplies are being provided quite regularly," the spokesman said. He concluded that the issue of allowing foreign vaccines to enter the Russian market is "not under discussion in any way so far".

To date, Russia has certified four vaccines against the coronavirus infection: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light by the Gamaleya Center of Russia’s Healthcare Ministry, EpiVacCorona developed by the Vector Center of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, as well as CoviVac created by the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac jabs have two doses while Sputnik Light is a single-shot vaccine.