Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian government does not want to introduce a lockdown in the country due to the spread of COVID-19, and this possibility is not being discussed currently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No one wants a lockdown. We are not discussing a lockdown. This is why we all need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so it won’t be discussed," the spokesman stressed.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made his opinion known on this issue.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 182.7 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, over 3.9 mln have died. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 5,561,360 cases of COVID-19, 5,035,518 patients have recovered and 136,565 have died.