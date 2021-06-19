Moscow reports 9,120 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 9,120 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday.

On June 18, the Russian capital reported 9,056 coronavirus cases. So far, 1,278,265 people in Moscow have been infected.

Moscow recorded 76 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 78 fatalities reported a day earlier, their total number has reached 21,352.

Meanwhile, another 3,395 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,113,794. Currently, 143,119 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.