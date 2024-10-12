Russian boxing wins in Bivol - Beterbiev bout — IBA President

RIYADH, October 13. /TASS/. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol showed excellent skills in the bout for the absolute world champion title and Russian boxing is its main winner, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev told TASS.

Beterbiev defeated Bivol in the 12-round fight staged in Riyadh at night of October 13.

"I always say that boxing is the flagship of the sports. The today’ fight - in my opinion, the best bout of the year, clearly demonstrates this. Both Artur and Dmitry demonstrated excellent skills, the real fighting spirit. They demonstrated the Russian boxing school, which is one of the best globally," Kremlev said.

"The main winner is the Russian boxing," the IBA chief added.