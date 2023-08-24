No need for BRICS to change its name after new members join — South African sherpa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS will not have to change its name - an acronym for its current members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to reflect the accession of new countries, South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal has told TASS.

"I don't think so, because BRICS has established itself as a global brand," the diplomat said. "Everyone knows BRICS."

"That term is acceptable globally, and at no stage during our discussions at the level of Sherpa or foreign ministers or leaders that the issue of a name change ever arise," he added. "I think BRICS now is not just about the five countries. It's about all that are in the BRICS family."

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership’s principles, requirements and procedure.