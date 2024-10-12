IDF strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past 24 hours

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Israeli aviation and artillery attacked about 200 Hezbollah-affiliated targets in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the IDF press office announced.

According to the IDF, the attacked targets included an "underground weapons storage facility on the border of Lebanon and Syria," as well as "dozens of rocket launchers and surface-to-surface rockets" both in the south and deep inside Lebanon’s territory.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.