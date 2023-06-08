Russian forces foil Kiev’s plans to advance to sea in Zaporozhye direction — commander

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian forces foiled the Ukrainian military’s plans to advance to the sea in its attempted offensive in the Zaporozhye direction, Commander of the Southern Military District’s 58th Army Major-General Ivan Popov reported on Thursday.

"All this, coupled with the actions of the units and representatives of military branches, played its pivotal role in repelling the enemy’s attempt to breach the defense of the 58th army and, as a follow-up of its success, advance to the sea, accomplishing the planned objective," the general reported.

Russian forces will continue accomplishing assigned combat missions, he said.

"Hard combat work lies ahead of us. Everything is just beginning. That is why, we will be preparing, watching the situation and accomplishing the combat objective assigned to the army," the general said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that overnight to June 8 the Ukrainian military had attempted to attack with 1,500 troops in the Zaporozhye direction but the enemy’s offensive was thwarted.