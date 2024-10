BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed in the attack of the Israeli Air Force jets against Al-Muaysara settlement in North Lebanon, the emergency operations center under the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported.

Fifteen more individuals were wounded, the center added.

According to its data, two more people were killed and four others were wounded in the settlement of Deir Billa, located 15 km away from the provincial capital of Batroun.