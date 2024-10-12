Almost 5,000 people cross from Lebanon into Syria in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. About 5,000 people crossed from Lebanon into Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasuyk said.

"In the past 24 hours, 4,923 people have crossed the border of the Syrian Arab republic from Lebanon," Ignasyuk said.

He added that the Syrian authorities, together with the Russian Reconciliation Center, have ensured the exit of 10 refugees from the Rukban camp: 1 man, 2 women and 7 children.

In the past 24 hours, the Center also carried out a humanitarian aid operation, giving away 300 food sets with a total weight of 2.9 tons in the Quneitra Province.

In addition, the Russian military police carried out patrols in Aleppo, Rakka and Haseke provinces. Terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation area shelled positions of the Syrian government forces three times in the past 24 hours.

"The aviation of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition, led by the US, continues to create dangerous situation in the Syrian sky, carrying out sorties in violation of deconfliction protocols and in violation of Syrian airspace. A total of 11 violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols, connected to the coalition sorties, non-negotiated with the Russia side, were registered in the past 24 hours. Six violations of the Syrian airspace by coalition planes were registered in the At-Tanf Province: two times by a pair of F-15 fighters and one by a pair of A-10 assault planes," he noted.