South Ossetia blasts claims of ‘occupation of Georgian territories’ as untenable

TSKHINVALI, October 13. /TASS/. The South Ossetia Foreign Ministry stated that the people of South Ossetia and Abkhazia chose independence under the UN Charter article that guarantees the right of national self-determination, and any talk about occupation of Georgian territories are completely untenable. The ministry made this statement in regards to the UN Human Rights Council resolution titled "Cooperation with Georgia."

"We must remind the participants of the discussion about the contents of the UN Charter, in particular, the ones that define the people’s right to independently decide their own fate. The people of South Ossetia and Abkhazia made their choice. The Republic of South Ossetia and the Republic of Abkhazia are recognized by UN member states - first and foremost, by the Russian Federation, who is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In this regard, any talks about occupation of Georgian territories are completely untenable," the ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that "international organizations working on human rights have become highly politicized, and this has seriously undermined trust in such structures."

According to the foreign ministry, on October 11, the UN Human Rights Council, supported by delegations from the EU, Bulgaria, Japan, Luxembourg and Finland, passed another resolution, titled "Cooperation with Georgia," which contains biased and detached from reality claims regarding the so-called occupation of Georgian territories and "violations of human rights in Abkhazia and Tskhinval regions of Georgia.".