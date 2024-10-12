Nobel Prize laureate challenges effectiveness of Paris climate agreement

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Paris climate agreement is unlikely to lead to any tangible results, and the humanity will have to look for another solution for the climate problem, says Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rae Kwon Chung.

The scientist, who spoke at the ‘Nauka 0+’ festival, leads the Global Energy Award International committee, and acts as an advisor to the Chairman of the UN High-level Experts and Leaders Panel on Water and Disasters (HELP), and a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), awarded with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

"I have doubt that the Paris climate agreement would lead to any tangible results," he said, speaking at the ‘Nauka 0+’ scientific festival in Moscow. "This agreement was signed on a voluntary basis. Years later, we see […] that this were mere words, with little results," the Nobel Prize laureate said.

"The climate continues to change and I think that we would require a different solution," he added.

The expert called not to accuse governments and companies of exerting insufficient efforts on reduction of CO2 emissions.

"Unless you make a personal contribution to reducing emissions, then there will be no market for carbon-free products. This contribution may seem like a sacrifice, but this it is not. It is an investment in a carbon-free market, which will ensure the future for the people, jobs included. […] ‘Begin with yourself’ is a kind of social campaign that would allow us to work together," he believes.