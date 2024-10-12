Five people injured in gas cistern explosion in Grozny

GROZNY, October 12. /TASS/. Five people were injured in the gas cistern explosion at a refueling station in Grozny, the Health Ministry of the Republic of Chechnya told TASS.

"Specialists from the regional catastrophe medicine center are working at the scene. They report four people killed - two adults and two children. Five people were injured," the ministry said.

The injured sustained insignificant burns and traumas and were provided with medical aid at the scene. They refused further hospitalization.