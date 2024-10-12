Gas cistern explodes at fueling station in Grozny, causing fire

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A gas cistern exploded at a fueling station in Grozny, Republic of Chechnya, causing a fire, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

"A fire has been reported. […] It was determined that a gas cistern exploded, causing a fire," the ministry said.

At least four people, including two children were killed in the incident.

According to the video footage, published by the ministry, the gas station has been completely obliterated by the explosion.

Over 30 firefighters and rescuers, as well as 7 vehicles, were involved in the fire extinguishing operation. The fire has already been extinguished, the ministry said.