TASS, China Daily discuss cooperation plans for 2025

BEIJING, October 12. /TASS/. Heads of TASS and China Daily discussed cooperation plans for 2025 in Beijing. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and China Daily Editor-in-Chief Qu Yingpu agreed to sign a cooperation agreement next year.

"In the current global situation, it is extremely important for us to keep deepening our cooperation," Qu Yingpu said at the meeting.

According to the editor-in-chief, multipolarity and democratization of the international order require further development, and mass media, such as TASS and China Daily, bear great responsibility for providing a full and objective picture of affairs.

Andrey Kondrashov underscored that the monopoly for Western media’s single point of view is unacceptable, and stated that the cooperation between TASS and China Daily should be deepened.

"We will gladly begin the program of delegation exchange between our media outlets," Kondrashov noted.

Kondrashov and Qu Yingpu also agreed to discuss the joint coverage of events within the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Surrender of Japan, as well as to exchange experience in using modern media technologies.

The China Daily newspaper has been established in 1981. Today, this media group covers an audience of 470 million people in China and other countries.