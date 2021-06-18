International Maritime Defense Show to be held in limited format

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The 10th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS) in St. Petersburg will be held this year in a limited format, event organizers said on Friday.

"To ensure sanitary-epidemiological welfare during IMDS 2021, the access to the IMDS 2021 exposition area for accredited participants and guests of participants (using badges) will take place subject to availability of negative PCR tests," the organizers said.

It is also noted that the access to the defense show will be opened to accredited participants and their guests with the completed vaccination course against the COVID-19 and acquired immunity.

IMDS will be held this year from June 23 to 27.