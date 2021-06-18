Russia’s FMBA develops test system to detect key coronavirus mutations

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has developed a rapid test for major coronavirus mutations, including the Indian variant, the FMBA said on its site on Friday.

"By now, Russia’s FMBA has developed a new methodology and a reagent kit to detect the four most epidemically relevant lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: Alpha (British, B.1.1.7), Beta (South African, B.1.351), Gamma (Brazilian, P.1) and Delta (Indian, B.1.617.2)," Gherman Shipulin, the FMBA deputy director general, was quoted by the agency as saying.

"In addition, the test will identify SARS-CoV-2 genetic lineages such as kappa- (Indian, B.1.617.1) and theta- (P.3) variants. At present, the work on validation of the developed test system is under way and documents are being readied to register it with Roszdravnadzor [Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare — TASS]," he said.