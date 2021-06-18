Telecom watchdog blocks 150 web pages offering fake vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia's telecommunications watchdog this year has blocked or deleted 150 Internet pages with advertisements and offers of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the watchdog's press service told TASS.

"In 2021, on the basis of court rulings or prosecutors' requests about 150 web pages have been blocked or deleted in Russia because they contained offers of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates," the watchdog's press service said.

All in all, since the beginning of 2020, more than 1,000 materials containing false information about the coronavirus have been deleted or blocked.