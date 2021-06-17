Moscow’s increase in Covid cases linked to neglection of prevention measures - official

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The disregard for prevention measures and intensity of the season migration are the key reasons behind the significant increase in registered coronavirus cases in Moscow, Russia’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV on Thursday.

"[The infection growth] is linked to three reasons that are completely clear. The first is total nihilism for the measures that we used to protect ourselves from the coronavirus for a long time. It is also tied to the intensity of the migration in late spring-early summer," she said.

Popova added that decreasing contacts as much as possible is the necessity in the current conditions.

