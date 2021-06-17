Sofia Sapega’s father asks Belarusian President Lukashenko for in-person meeting

VLADIVOSTOK, June 17. /TASS/. Father of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, arrested in Belarus, asked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for an in-person meeting during Lukashenko’s visit to Russia’s Primorsky Region and for a pardon for his daughter. His video address was published by the PrimaMedia news agency.

"My name is Andrei Sapega, I’m 54 years old; I am father of four children, Sofia Sapega is my oldest and beloved child. […] In this address I would like to address Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko ahead of his visit in the Primorsky Region, as a father to a father. Alexander Grigoryevich, I ask you of mercy. […] As a father to a father, I ask you for an in-person meeting, I am ready to provide all necessary guarantees that my daughter will not be involved in illegal actions any further," Sapega said.

He also asked the Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako for assistance in organization of the meeting with Lukashenko.

In March, Lukashenko announced his intention to visit the Primorsky Region this year, possibly in August.