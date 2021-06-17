Hong Kong recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V jab — consulate-general

HONG KONG, June 17. / TASS /. Hong Kong’s government has officially included Russia’s Sputnik V in the list of COVID-19 jabs recognized in this China’s special administrative region, the Russian Consulate-General in Hong Kong told TASS on Thursday.

"Thus, for the city’s residents who are fully vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V drug (provided that 14 days have passed after the inoculation with its second component), the mandatory quarantine will be reduced upon arrival from Russia from 21 days to 14 days and seven days of self-observation," the diplomatic mission stated.

When boarding a plane to Hong Kong, one should have a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test result, conducted no earlier than 72 hours before departure, and a booking at one of the "quarantine" hotels, recommended by the government, for 14 days.

To date, only residents are allowed to enter Hong Kong.