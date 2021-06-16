Share of people infected after having coronavirus vaccine remains low, says expert

MOSCOW, June 16./TASS/. The percentage of the people infected after getting a coronavirus jab remains low in Russia, says Natalia Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology (CRIE) of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Customers Rights Protection and Human Well-being (Rospotrebnadzor).

"Of course, the more vaccinated people we have, the more often we can see such information in absolute numbers. However, the percentage of cases reported after vaccination remains at a very low level," she said.

"The most important thing is that vaccination works and protects against infection in the overwhelming majority of cases. Those who do get sick after vaccination have mild cases without serious complications," Pshenichnaya was quoted on Wednesday on the Telegram channel covering the coronavirus infection developments in Russia.

She added that sometimes the body does not respond with a protective immune response either to an infection or to a vaccine, or the immune response is so weak that it does not protect against subsequent infection. "This was the case also in the pre-COVID era regarding other infectious diseases," the expert explained.