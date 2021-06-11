Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Mongolia — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Mongolia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of Mongolia," the Fund says.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Mongolia’s Ministry of Health also registered the Sputnik V vaccine in February 2021. The pharmaceutical was approved for use within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EUA).

The Sputnik V vaccine is approved in 67 countries with the total population over 3.5 bln people.