Family of incarcerated Russian pilot pins hope on petition to Biden for pardon

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 31. /TASS/. The family of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko who is serving his sentence in Danbury, Connecticut, is hoping that American officials will consider a petition for his pardon, sent to US President Joe Biden on Friday, soon, the pilot’s spouse Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Monday.

"We are counting on this petition for a pardon to be considered in the near future. We wrote that over these past ten years [his] health condition has deteriorated and it is irreversible. Time is running out. We are hoping for a positive decision. This is already the third US president we’re petitioning. Third time’s a charm, so we hope that our ordeal will be over with this president," she explained.

The pilot’s wife added that he still has complaints about his health, including blood pressure problems. "He constantly requests help from the infirmary, but his appeals are ignored. All [the other] inmates who seek treatment are taken care of, while he is simply ignored. He has already written about this to the prison warden, but there is no progress," she noted.

Earlier on Monday, Izvestia reported that the Yaroshenko family sent a letter to Biden asking for his pardon. According to the incarcerated pilot’s lawyer Alexey Tarasov, another letter was also sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The letter notes that Yaroshenko’s wife and daughter had an opportunity to see him only twice — in 2011 and 2018. It is pointed out that, despite the cost of traveling to the US and the difficulties in obtaining an American visa, the family has not given up on bringing him home.

Yaroshenko was sentenced in the United States on September 7, 2011, to 20 years in prison. He denies his guilt, slamming his arrest as a provocation, and castigating the whole affair as a fabricated case. The pilot was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Undercover DEA agents allegedly accused him of a "criminal conspiracy" to transport a large batch of cocaine.