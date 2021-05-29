Putin, Lukashenko go on boat trip at sea - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko went on a boat trip in the Black Sea on Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko is still in Russia on a visit, and the two presidents, Lukashenko and Putin, communicated yesterday and today," the Kremlin spokesman said, recalling that the leaders had formal talks on Friday.

"Today is the informal part of these talks," Peskov noted. According to him, Putin and Lukashenko "agreed on Friday that they would take advantage of the good weather, the beautiful nature of southern Russia."

"Today they went on a boat trip," Peskov said, promising that the Kremlin press service would release photos and videos of the trip.

The Kremlin spokesman told reporters that there was nothing unusual in the fact that the two leaders’ talks in Sochi lasted longer than a day.

"Alexander Grigoryevich has repeatedly stayed overnight [in Russia]. In general, any Belarusian citizen does feel like home [in Russia]. So he is free to come, leave, stay overnight, just like Russian citizens do," Peskov said.

The Belarusian president arrived in Sochi on a visit on Friday.