Moscow handles COVID-19 pandemic better than world cities with fewer restrictions - mayor

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian capital coped with the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenge better than other cities across the world given fewer restrictions and lockdowns, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"I believe that we coped no worse than the world cities. And given the fact that we had much fewer restrictions, fewer lockdowns, the economy suffered less, so I think we did even better," Sobyanin said.

According to the mayor, Moscow’s system worked to ensure a normal life in the city and operations of all its fields. "I think Moscow and Moscow citizens, all our city, professional community of medics, social services and transport services - all fields coped decently," he noted.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some 166.2 mln people have contracted COVID-19 and more than 3.4 mln others have died. To date, 4,992,554 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,610,465 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 118,125 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

According to the crisis center, on Saturday Moscow’s coronavirus case tally rose by 2,653 and 60 people died, while another 2,428 patients recovered. A total of 1,154,115 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the capital.