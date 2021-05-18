Russia records another 8,183 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,183 to 4,957,756 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Altai and Sakhalin regions (0.01%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).