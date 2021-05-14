Second year of pandemic may be more deadly than the first one, says WHO

GENEVA, May 14. /TASS/. The second year of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection may result in a higher death toll than the first one, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"COVID-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives, and we are on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," he said.