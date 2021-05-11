Court session to recognize Navalny as flight risk to be held on May 19

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court will hold a preliminary session on a lawsuit on recognizing blogger Alexey Navalny as a flight risk on May 19, the court’s press service told TASS.
"A conversation on the lawsuit of Navalny’s attorneys on considering him a flight risk was scheduled for May 19," the court said. It was specified that according to the conversation results, the date for considering the suit itself will be scheduled or it will be returned to the plaintiff to rectify violations.
Earlier, it was reported that Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev filed an administrative suit against the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center which made the decision to register the blogger as a flight risk.
Earlier, Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court received Navalny’s lawsuit against the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center where he was held before being transferred to a penal colony.
Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently serving time in Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region.