Court session to recognize Navalny as flight risk to be held on May 19

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court will hold a preliminary session on a lawsuit on recognizing blogger Alexey Navalny as a flight risk on May 19, the court’s press service told TASS.

"A conversation on the lawsuit of Navalny’s attorneys on considering him a flight risk was scheduled for May 19," the court said. It was specified that according to the conversation results, the date for considering the suit itself will be scheduled or it will be returned to the plaintiff to rectify violations.