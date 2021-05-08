Moscow records 2,765 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 2,765 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The total number of cases has reached 1,113,560. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.25%. As many as 2,846 cases were confirmed on Friday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 57 to 18,779 in the past day and recoveries rose by 2,482 to 1,006,452.

There are currently 88,239 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.