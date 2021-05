SOCHI, May 6. /TASS/. Restrictions of transport communications with other countries are caused by the coronavirus spread and are not related to politics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"As for our partners abroad, we keep talking about it at all levels constantly. This issue lies, of course, not in a political dimension; this is purely an issue, related to medical restrictions," the head of state said during the video conference with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.