Over 808,000 coronavirus cases registered globally over one day, says WHO

GENEVA, May 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 151.8 mln, an increase of more than 808,000 in 24 hours. According to the data published on Sunday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 12,800, exceeding 3.18 mln.

As of 4:09 pm Moscow time on May 2, the WHO received information about 151,803,822 infected and 3,186,538 deaths. The number of coronavirus cases increased by 808,563, deaths - by 12,870.

The organization’s statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on people infected and deaths provided by states.

More than half of cases over the past day occurred in the South-East Asia region, where WHO also includes India (408,382), North and South America (208,359), and Europe (129,182).

The majority of confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in the United States - 32,002,328, followed by India (19,557,457), Brazil (14,659,011), France (5,553,806), Turkey (4,849,408), Russia (4,823,255), the United Kingdom (4,418,534), Italy (4,035,617), Spain (3,514,942), Germany (3,416,822), Argentina (2,977,363), and Columbia (2,859,724).