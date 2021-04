MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Covid situation in Russia is currently stable, and it is "totally wrong" to speak about the third wave of the infection spread, federal Covid prevention anti-crisis center told TASS Wednesday.

"The anti-crisis center publishes all official COVID-19 statistics daily. It is totally wrong to speak about the third COVID-19 wave in Russia - the epidemiological situation is currently stable and under complete control by the anti-crisis center."