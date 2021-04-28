Russia reports over 7,800 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since late September

Nearly 1.3 mln EpiVacCorona vaccine doses go into civil circulation in Russia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 7,848 COVID-19 cases in the past day, a new low since September 26, bringing the total case tally to 4,787,273, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The relative growth rate stood at 0.16%.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,420 in the past 24 hours to total 4,411,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.1% of the overall infections.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 387 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 392 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has reached 109,367.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.28% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.