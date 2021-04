MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Some 1.3 mln doses of the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 jab have entered civil circulation in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on its website on Wednesday.

"As of April 26, 2021, some 1,833,230 doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine have been produced and 1,271,560 doses have gone into civil circulation," the crisis center reported.

The vaccine is administered twice with a gap of two or three weeks.