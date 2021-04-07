EpiVacCorona effective against British, South African coronavirus strains — expert

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s vaccine EpiVacCorona is effective against the British and South African mutations of the novel coronavirus, the chief of the Yekaterinburg Research Institute of Viral Infections Vector, Alexander Semyonov said on the Vesti FM radio station.

"This vaccine [EpiVacCorona] works against all strains that exist, that are known at the moment, including the British, South American and South African ones," he said.

Semyonov said should new coronavirus strains emerge, it would be possible to promptly modify the vaccines accordingly. "In this respect EpiVacCorona, just like Sputnik V, is a quickly 'readjustable' vaccine," he said.

Currently three vaccines are registered in Russia: Sputnik V by the Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona by the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor’s center Vector and CoviVac by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.