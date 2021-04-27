Russia’s Chumakov Center able to produce up to 1 mln CoviVac vaccine sets per quarter

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Center can manufacture up to one million sets of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine doses in three months, Aidar Ishmukhametov, director general of the center and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our center has a well-oiled production of vaccines. In the first quarter of this year, we manufactured as many vaccines as we had planned. We can make up to one million CoviVac vaccine sets quarterly," he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that the production plans for CoviVac and EpiVacCorona for the first quarter of 2021 had been fulfilled.

The Chumakov Center’s inactivated whole-virion CoviVac vaccine was registered with the Russian Health Ministry on February 19. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or killed (inactivated) viruses. It was Russia’s third vaccine certified for mass use. The first batches of CoviVac have already been dispatched to Russia’s regions.