Watchdog chief highlights Russia’s stabilizing coronavirus situation

"As for testing… Russia has remained in fifth place for two weeks and earlier was in third place. However, given the difficult coronavirus situation in France and Italy, our colleagues had to increase the number of tests. As you can see, Russia currently is in 87th position in terms of daily cases. We are at a point where the situation is stabilizing," she emphasized.

According to Popova, there are three models of responding to the coronavirus situation depending on the country: proactive, delayed and passive. "It is perfectly clear that the restrictions that were taken in Russia in order to prevent the infection from spreading provided us with an advantage and even at the peak of the pandemic, the number of daily cases here was lower than in other countries," she pointed out.

The watchdog chief said earlier that the rate of decline in new COVID-19 cases had slowed in Russia. In particular, the weekly number of new cases dropped by no more than 1.5% in the three weeks before April 12.