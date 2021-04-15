COVID-19 cases after vaccination are isolated — mayor

MOSCOW, April 15. / TASS /. Only some isolated COVID-19 cases have been recorded after the vaccination, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in his blog on Thursday.

Over one million residents get first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Moscow

"Among [over] a million Moscow residents who have received the jab, there were only a few coronavirus cases," the Russian capital’s mayor stated.

Sobyanin noted that in December 2020 Moscow was the first among the country's regions to launch mass vaccination, while "people had many doubts" about the Russian drug’s effectiveness as well as some possible complications or side effects.

"Today, there is no more ground for these doubts. Our vaccine has proven its reliability and safety," the Moscow mayor emphasized.

He also called on the capital’s residents not to postpone vaccination if they want to "live a normal life, travel, go to theaters and movies" this summer, the season of rest and vacations.

"Currently, we have every opportunity to protect ourselves, our children and loved ones from COVID-19. Stay healthy," Sobyanin concluded.