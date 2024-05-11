Residential building partially collapses in Russia’s Komi Region

SYKTYVKAR, May 11. /TASS/. Rescuers have evacuated all residents of a building which partially collapsed in the town of Pechora in Russia’s Komi Region, the press service of the regional head said.

The press service told TASS that 14 people had been evacuated which is everyone who was present in the building at the time of the collapse.

A five-story building has partially collapsed in the town of Pechora in the Komi Region, no one has been injured, a source in the regional directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

According to the source, the collapsed part of the building was uninhabited.