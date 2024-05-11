Police used water cannons, detained three protest action participants in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. Israeli police detained three participants in an antigovernment action in Tel Aviv that followed the manifestation demanding early elections in Israel and the soonest possible rescue of hostages, the Kan radio station said.

According to the radio station, dozens of participants in the antigovernment protest blocked traffic in the eastern part of Tel Aviv after the end of the manifestation near the Defense Ministry’s complex in downtown. Police used water cannons and mounted police offers were used to drive protesters back from the roadway.

The next round on ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip ended in Cairo on May 9. The parties left the city without reaching the consensus on a number of issues at variance, Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya television reported.