Russian armed forces attack military airfield in Ivano-Frankovsk region, target reached

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian armed forces attacked a military airfield in the Ivano-Frankovsk region on Friday, with the target reached and the facilities hit, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

