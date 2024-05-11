Those complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished — MFA

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. All those complicit and responsible for the terrorist attacks on Russian territory will be inevitably held accountable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the shelling of Donbass cities and towns by the Kiev regime.

"On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR (the Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS), Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk. As a result of a direct impact on the Paradise restaurant in the Kirovsky neighborhood, three people were killed and eight more wounded, including a 12-year-old girl," Zakharova said in a statement.

"Other districts of the city were also hit. Explosions occurred near the newly opened regional perinatal center and at a cafe outside which the participants in a rally dedicated to Republic Day were gathering. Luckily, none of the people there were injured," she said.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee has promptly begun an investigation into this crime. All those complicit and accountable for this and other terrorist attacks on the territory of our country will be inevitably punished," the diplomat stressed.

Zakharova recalled that May 11 marks the 10th anniversary of the historic referendum on the future of the two republics, which was held in the DPR and LPR.

"Therefore, the Bandera followers, supported by the United States and its-led Western phalanx, have cynically timed a string of barbaric terrorist attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the republics of the Russian Donbass to coincide with the anniversary," she said.

"We are convinced that no matter how the Zelensky regime tries in impotent rage to obstruct our course of restoring historical justice, he will fail," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "Together we will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks. Victory will be ours!"

About the referendums

"Now, the DPR and LPR are an inseparable part of our Motherland - the Russian Federation," she stressed. "Thanks to the support of the entire country, of all our people, the massive reconstruction of the war-damaged economy is in full swing in the republics, the programs aimed at consolidating the economy and social area, and improving life standards are being implemented," she said.

According to Zakharova, most of the voters in the then Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine supported the self-determination of the regions. The people’s disagreement was triggered by the nationalist policy of the Kiev regime that came to power through an unconstitutional armed coup. The majority of those who cast their ballots in the referendums supported sovereignty: 96.2% in the LPR and 89.7% in the DPR. On this occasion, May 11 was declared Republic Day in the DPR, and May 12 in the LPR.