At least 19 people killed in Israeli Air Force strikes against Gaza Strip

DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. At least nineteen people were killed and many were wounded in air raids of the Israeli aviation against central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the last few hours, Israeli aviation delivered massive strikes against Deir al Balah and Gaza cities, according to the news agency. Israeli fighter jets at the same time made carpet bombing of eastern areas in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave, the news agency informed.