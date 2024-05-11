{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha

The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 42.4 mln cubic meters as of May 11. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Friday, May 10, the pumping volume equated 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on May 11 could be about 42.4 mln cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been fully suspended. Gas deliveries over the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines are intended for Turkey and countries of South and Southeastern Europe.

Tags
Ukraine
Kazakhstan purchases around 280 mln kWh of electricity from Russia in 2024
Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satqaliev added that the price of electricity varies depending on the time of day
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Lavrov slams Zelensky over his claims of not backing Nazis while okaying SS-hailing events
According to the Russian top diplomat, Ukraine’s authorities are conniving at the manifestations of neo-Nazism
Read more
Putin re-appoints Mishustin as Prime Minister of Russia
The decree enters into effect since the day of signing
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about string of blasts at Ukraine’s power facilities
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes were carried out with drones as well as sea-and air-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles
Read more
London refuses to engage with Moscow on Skripals — senior Russian diplomat
According to Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev, the Russian Embassy in London has sent over 60 written inquiries to the UK Foreign Office since the provocation in March 2018
Read more
Ukrainians actively using British weapons to strike Russian regions, diplomat says
"According to the English themselves, since 2022, London has already donated around 7.1 bln pounds for Ukraine’s defense purposes," Sergey Belyaev said
Read more
UN General Assembly recommends Security Council consider making Palestine UN member state
The resolution was supported by 143 states; 9 states, including Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the US and the Czech Republic, voted against; 25 states abstained
Read more
Israel supports families of 9 killed Russian IDF servicemen — envoy
The embassy noted that there are many Russians with double citizenship currently enlisted in the IDF
Read more
Russia’s ice cream production rises by 12% to 110 mln kg in Q1
In comparison with the previous quarter, when 66 mln kilograms were produced, the production of ice cream for January-March 2024 increased by 66%
Read more
China supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty on Kosovo issue — Xi
Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 14 times over 24 hours, killing two civilians
The mission said that overall, the adversary fired 39 rounds of various munitions
Read more
Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow
Dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree," Simona Halperin said
Read more
Israel has no plans to introduce Russian Mir payment cards — ambassador
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said said that Israel works with the international SWIFT system
Read more
Pashinyan remains silent over opposition’s demand for his resignation within one hour
Neither the government’s press office nor Pashinyan himself have somehow responded to the opposition’s demands yet
Read more
Pentagon awards $332 mln contract to produce GMLRS
The estimated completion date is October 20, 2027, the US Department of Defense added
Read more
Lukashenko dismisses Chairman of General Staff of Belarusian Armed Forces
According to the press office, Gulevich was discharged due to retirement age, with a right to wear military uniform and rank badges
Read more
Russia, like most of the world, does not support sanctions against Cuba — Putin
The recent vote at the UN, which was devoted to the issue of lifting the blockade, showed that the vast majority of countries in the world are also on the side of Cuba, the Russian leader said
Read more
Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member
Read more
Belarus, Russia conduct tactical nuke drills amid current situation — Lukashenko
"An escalation is ongoing," the president said
Read more
Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin
The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect
Read more
Ukrainian nationalists financed by US, Britain after WWII — declassified archives
In particular, Ukrainian nationalists carried out terrorist acts in small groups of 3-5 members and sometimes engaged in individual terrorism
Read more
Russia didn’t invite officials from unfriendly countries to victory parade, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova said veteran organizations in unfriendly countries weren’t affected by the decision not to invite officials
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Read more
Air defenses down 21 Vampire rockets, nine drones over Russia’s Belgorod Region
Also, seven UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the Kursk and Volgograd regions, tthe Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes Ukrainians near Staromayorskoye in DPR
According to Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev, the Ukrainians lost roughly 50 troops
Read more
Driver lost control of vehicle resulting in bus crash in St. Petersburg — report
Representatives of the company and the committee management were sent to the scene of the accident
Read more
Domodedovo Airport closes its international flights sector
Since March 27, all regular and charter flights between Russia and other countries have been halted, except for those repatriating the stranded Russian nationals
Read more
Death toll of bus crash in St. Petersburg rises to 7
A passenger bus fell into the river in downtown St. Petersburg earlier on May 10
Read more
Putin invites Guinea-Bissau president to come again to Russia on state visit
Meanwhile, Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that he hopes that the Russian president would visit his country in case he went on a tour of Africa
Read more
Russian paratroopers thwart attempt by Ukrainian troops to cross Dnieper — ministry
The coordinates of the targets were transmitted to the group’s artillerymen, who hit the infantry positions and also destroyed the Ukrainian armed forces’ boats
Read more
Fire extinguished following Ukrainian attack on oil depot in LPR
The staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry eliminated 18 blazes
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Western ambassador for being absent from Putin’s inauguration
Maria Zakharova also asked a rhetorical question about what these countries’ new ambassadors would do when they have to hand over their credentials to the president
Read more
Kazakhstan purchases around 280 mln kWh of electricity from Russia in 2024
Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satqaliev added that the price of electricity varies depending on the time of day
Read more
Mishustin plans to increase volume of non-resource, non-energy exports by 2/3
The Russian government will increase the attractiveness of Russian jurisdiction for business, acting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Read more
Putin shows West dialogue on security issues is possible — ambassador
Antonov said that during his inaugural speech, President Putin gave a clear message to Western powers
Read more
Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of prime minister to State Duma
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin recalled that the State Duma "for the first time in the history of modern Russia will form the line-up of the government: approve the chairman of the government, his deputies, and federal ministers"
Read more
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
Read more
EU countries hold around 100,000 tons of illegally seized fertilizers from Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, despite Western countries' claims that the sanctions do not apply to Russian agricultural products, they actually prohibit even strictly humanitarian, let alone commercial, deliveries
Read more
Actions by Finland, Sweden pose increasing threats to Russia’s security — diplomat
Sergey Belyaev said that Moscow is closely watching the integration of Finland and Sweden to the military bloc
Read more
Russia pre-emptively plans intermediate-range missile sites to counter US moves — diplomat
Correspondingly, specialists are carrying out preliminary pre-emptive planning, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Aurus Merlon electric motorcycle available for pre-order — acting Deputy PM
The Aurus Merlon made its public debut at the inauguration of the Russian President
Read more
White House claims Russian forces started offensive on Kharkov
" We’ve been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help them prepare", John Kirby said
Read more
Israel does not rule out a new deal with Hamas — Ambassador to Russia
According to Simona Halperin, it is possible to talk about a complete ceasefire after Israel wins
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles, M777 howitzer
Crews manning the Msta-SM2 self-propelled artillery system from the 1st Guard Tank Army also destroyed a manpower, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
At least 90,000 soldiers attend Victory Day celebrations across Russia
Celebrations marking have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia
Read more
Russia welcomes 16 new foreign brands in 2023
The majority of new foreign companies on the Russian market this year are Turkish brands of clothing, footwear and household products
Read more
Russia's largest hydroelectric plant: five years after the accident
The dam in Russia’s Siberia suffered an industrial disaster on August 17, 2009
Read more
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
"We are discussing this with our aircraft-building companies," Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said
Read more
Putin confident in Russia’s victory in special military operation
The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony
Read more
US aims to halve Russia’s oil, gas revenues by 2030 — newspaper
Sticking to sanctions against Russia "has enormous geopolitical implications in terms of <…> Russia’s ability to use its energy as a strategic asset," Geoffrey Pyatt noted
Read more
Putin describes attempts to ban Ukrainian language and culture as unjust
The head of state noted that about three mln Ukrainians permanently resided in Russia
Read more
Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu
He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism
Read more
Around 110,000 people fled Rafah in southern Gaza Strip amid Israeli operation
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said that "nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip and living conditions are atrocious"
Read more
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
Israel and Russia double number of flights for spring and summer — ambassador to Moscow
Tourist flow between the countries is not high for a number of reasons, Simona Halperin said
Read more
At least 3 killed in Ukrainian strike at fuel depot in Rovenki, LPR
According to LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik, the Ukrainian forces opened fire at the city of Rovenki, causing fire at the local fuel depot and damaging several houses
Read more
Eight civilians injured as several aerial targets downed over Belgorod
Five of the injured people have been taken to hospital,Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region said
Read more
Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism
The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance
Read more
Putin awards Soviet WWII veterans in Israel lifetime benefits
According to Israel’s Ministry of Immigrant Absorption, some 10,000 veterans of the Second World War live in the country
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian points of deployment and equipment at railway stations
Тhe Russian Ministry of Defense noted that "air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of unmanned boats and UAVs, temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries
Read more
President of Cuba wishes Putin success in special military operation
Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Moscow can always count on the support of Havana
Read more
US veteran says Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II
Frank Cohn said the people that refuse to do justice to the Soviet role in the war simply don't understand what was going on
Read more
Cuba thanks EAEU countries for support amid US blockade — president
We are a small country, which has been under the [US] economic, trade and financial blockade for more than 60 years, Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Read more
Hungary, China ink 16 cooperation agreements, including on nuclear energy
The cooperation agreements tackle such fields as investment, energy, trade, finance, customs control, agriculture, tourism, science, culture and media
Read more
Presence of French-speaking mercenaries identified in 20 cases in Zaporozhye — politician
Ethnic Poles and Georgians account for the largest groups of mercenaries in the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
In addition to electromagnetic guns, the Russian sixth-generation fighter jet will also get guided electronic munitions
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Read more
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Four residential blocks catch fire as Ukrainian attack hits oil depot in LPR
Presumably, US-supplied cluster warhead ATACMS missiles had been fired on Rovenki, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel
Read more
Ukrainian companies report damage to energy facilities
Meanwhile, the Ukrenergo company reported that explosions had damaged an energy facility in central Ukraine
Read more
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
US Army veteran urges Moscow, Washington to prevent WWIII from happening
According to Frank Cohn, life would never be the same in the event of a global military conflict
Read more
New US arms shipment to Ukraine a reaction to Russia’s success at frontline — envoy
Anatoly Antonov also castigated the US administration for shrugging off responsibility for Ukrainian attacks at civilian facilities in Russia with the use of weapons being supplied from the United States
Read more
Efforts to distort World War II events grow over the world — ambassador
The diplomat noted that he believes it's everyone's duty to tell the younger generation the historical truth about the events of World War II
Read more
Parades, concerts across Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9
In Moscow, the celebration will open with a ceremonial parade on Red Square at 10 a.m.
Read more
Russia’s Dnepr group repels counterattack by 118th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Over the week, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Trump sees Biden willing to stop all aid to Israel soon
Earlier, former US President said that the Democratic Party actually hates Israel
Read more
Residents in DPR, LPR commemorate vote in favor of independence
To commemorate the vote, a decision was made to set May 11 as DPR Day and May 12 as LPR Day
Read more
US State Department approves possible sale of three HIMARS systems to Ukraine
The cost of multiple rocket launchers is $30 mln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced
Read more
Israeli army attacking Rafah in southern Gaza — media
Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said the Israeli air force is also delivering airstrikes at Khan Younis
Read more
Russian envoy vows both mirror, asymmetrical response to provocations by Baltic states
According to Sergey Belyaev, diplomatic relations with the three Baltic states have been downgraded to a charge d’affaires level
Read more
Russian government done a lot in difficult conditions — Putin on Mishustin’s candidacy
Putin added that he hopes that parliamentarians will support his choice
Read more
Russia has no territorial claims to Poland, Latvia or other countries — Putin
The President assured that Russia can use military force against Poland "only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia"
Read more
Terrorists sentenced for Crocus City Hall attack to face harsh jail conditions — activist
"Nothing good awaits those perpetrators of the act of terror," executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission Alexey Melnikov told
Read more
Hungary supports Chinese peace plan on Ukraine — Orban
Hungary urges for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, the prime minister said
Read more
Zelensky cannot be legitimate president after May 21 — Medvedchuk
"Ukraine has already lost its statehood," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
BRICS mulls creating form of mutual settlements similar to early EU — Sherpa
According to Sergey Ryabkov, BRICS should not create a financial and monetary alliance, but work hard to create payment and settlement systems that do not depend upon whims of the West
Read more
Moscow issues agrement to new Finnish envoy
According to Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev, Marja Liivala is an "experienced and highly professional diplomat"
Read more
Russia does not accept US policy to limit Cuba’s development — Putin
According Russian President, the Cuban people have been fighting this for decades and they are confident
Read more
Three people dead in bus crash in St. Petersburg, nine rescued, four — in clinical death
The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that diving rescue work has been finished at the accident site
Read more
Belgorod Region attacked with 37 Ukrainian drones in past day
There were no casualties, but reported damage caused by drone and shelling attacks
Read more
Polish PM says NATO troops are in Ukraine
Polish prime minister emphasized that NATO’s direct engagement in the military conflict in Ukraine must be avoided
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
Kiev troops presumably used ATACMS missiles to strike Lugansk — politician
"Missiles hit an oil storage facility within city limits," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Read more