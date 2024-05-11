Fire extinguished following Ukrainian attack on oil depot in LPR

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. First responders from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have eliminated the blaze that broke out following Ukrainian strikes on an oil depot in Rovenki in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) late on Friday.

"Rescuers from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have eliminated the fires resulting from Ukraine’s armed forces shelling the town of Rovenki. The staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry eliminated 18 blazes resulting from the shelling attack and prevented the fire from spreading. Eighty-five firefighters and 12 units of equipment worked on site," a statement on the Telegram channel of the Emergencies Ministry Directorate for the LPR said.

On the evening of May 10, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on an oil depot in Rovenki in the LPR and a major fire broke out. LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel that presumably US-supplied cluster warhead ATACMS missiles had been used.