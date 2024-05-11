US State Department approves possible sale of three HIMARS systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The US Department of State has approved a potential move to sell three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine for $30 mln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible emergency Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS - TASS) and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $30 million," the agency which specializes in equipping foreign security forces said in a statement.