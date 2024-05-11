Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes Ukrainians near Staromayorskoye in DPR

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has taken up better positions in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine as it struck Ukrainian troops near the village of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup East Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The Battlegroup East took up better positions and struck manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Staromayorskoye," he specified.

According to Gordeyev, the Ukrainians lost roughly 50 troops, an armored combat vehicle, a Krab self-propelled artillery gun and an M777 towed howitzer.