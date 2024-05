WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce GMLRS, including those being used in Ukraine, under a $332 mln production award, the Pentagon announced.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control <...> was awarded a $332,126,764 modification to <…> for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS)," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The estimated completion date is October 20, 2027, the Pentagon added.